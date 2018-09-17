Woman rubs feces on neighbors’ door in retaliation for dog pooping in yard

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - A Michigan woman admits she smeared dog feces on her neighbors’ doorknob because she says their dogs have been using the bathroom in her yard for a long time.
The dispute between neighbors took Michael Smith and his girlfriend Joy Edwards by surprise. The couple’s security camera caught their neighbor Brenda Mullins rubbing dog feces on their door Saturday.
“I just don’t understand who could do that. That’s disgusting,” Edwards said.
Mullins is not denying her actions.
"Dog came and messed in my yard. I picked it up, took it, put it on her doorknob. You didn't want to clean it up here, you'll clean it up there,” she said.
Mullins says she did it because the couple’s dogs keep relieving themselves in her yard. She has video of the alleged incidents.
"The longer it goes on, the more madder I am. Today was the last straw,” Mullins said. "I had to do what I had to do. I don't want to be a vigilante, but I had to do what I had to do."
But Smith says Mullins hasn’t even tried to talk to the couple, and if the dogs did use the bathroom in their neighbor’s yard, it wasn’t on purpose. He wishes the dispute would have never reached this point.
"It just shows that people don’t know how to solve issues without doing something stupid… She could’ve easily just could’ve talked about it, you know... resolved it, apologized, whatever,” Smith said.
Mullins says she felt it was all she could do to be heard.
"I feel like I took it a little further than I wanted to, but what was I supposed to do? I got to prove a point, too,” she said.
Mullins says she reported her actions to police. It is not clear if she will be ticketed for the incident.
