WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sunday was a special day for a local World War II veteran. Ray Nelson is celebrating 100 years of life this week, surrounded by his friends and family. His actual birthday is coming up on Wednesday.
He's lead a very extensive century of life. Nelson served in the Army under General George Patton, battling the Germans during the war. During his time with the military, he often received letters from women - including who would become his wife.
He said something was different about her letters, and he would go on to write to her continuously for three years. Nelson was prepared to continue on with many more years in the Army, until he met his wife, Helen, in person. It was then he said goodbye to the Army and hello to married life.
He eventually moved to Green Valley and became a writer and editor. Tucson News Now asked his secret to living a long, happy life.
"There's no secret that I know of. I'm just fat and sassy, getting more and more. But be thankful for what you have and appreciate it - your friends, your family, your loved ones," Nelson said.
Nelson has also had the chance to take an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. a few years back.
A humbling experience then, but he said after his own experiences firsthand fighting in the war -- he would never wish the experiences of combat upon anyone. It’s why he hoped one day there can be world peace.
