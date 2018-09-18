Family of victim speaks out after deadly bus stop crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A family is refusing to leave their loved one's side as he fights for his life in a Tucson hospital Monday night.
According to his sister, Hunter Beckhorn was one of five people injured in a crash Saturday, September 15. Two men have since died after a car hopped a curb and crashed into a crowd at a bus stop near Grant Road and Alvernon Way around 4:30 p.m.
"It's hard to hear everything he's gone through and his pain," Felicia Beckhorn said, talking about the updates she's getting from doctors inside Banner University Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver of a white Mazda sedan swerved around stopped traffic and crashed into the bus stop. Speed appeared to be an obvious factor in the crash, officers said in a news release, but there were no signs of driver impairment.
Felicia Beckhorn said she has learned that her brother was standing at the bus stop with his back to the oncoming car, talking to his girlfriend who was also critically injured.
Hunter has been unconscious ever since, she told Tucson News Now.
"It feels like a nightmare. It doesn't feel real," Felicia said. "So there's a lot of emotions going through my head. I want him to wake up but I know he's going to be in pain."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help bring more family to his hospital bedside in Tucson: https://www.gofundme.com/zh455-family-support
Rescuers on scene of the crash said the quick response was vital for quick treatment.
Tucson Fire Department Executive Captain Bruce Avram was at the Grant and Alvernon intersection Saturday afternoon, returning to Fire Station 7 after another call, when he saw plumes of dust kick up and people running frantically toward the bus stop.
"I knew we were going to need help, fast," Avram said.
He jumped on his radio and alerted dispatch before knowing fully what kind of call he was driving to. Because he was already on scene, Avram said those saved seconds made a world of difference.
"One of the trucks here heard what I said about, 'I don't know what I got yet. Get me a couple suppressions.' So they ran to their trucks and started before they were even dispatched just by that radio traffic. So they got on scene a lot quicker - although it didn't feel that way - because they didn't wait for the dispatch," Avram told Tucson News Now.
Five people were rushed to the hospital.
According to Felicia Beckhorn, Hunter and his girlfriend are still suffering from life-threatening injuries.
“No charges have been filed as of now,” against the unidentified driver who allegedly caused the crash, said Ray Smith with the TPD Public Information Office.
