First Alert Forecast: Action Day coming up as storms become possibility

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The weather is changing a lot in southern Arizona and we could get some strong storms this week.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop into the mid 70s under mainly clear skies.
TUESDAY: A high of 101 under mainly sunny skies. Rain chances increase overnight.
WEDNESDAY: 70% chances of widespread rain with embedded storms and highs in the mid-80s.
THURSDAY: 50% chance of rain with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the lower 90s under mainly sunny skies with a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
