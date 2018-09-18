Larry H. Miller provides free car seat checks at Keys to Car Seat Safety event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Larry H. Miller Dealerships, in partnership with Safe Kids Arizona and local first responders, is kicking off a series of free Saturday events to help Arizona parents ensure their car seats are properly installed, and one event is taking place in Tucson.
The Keys to Car Seat Safety event happening in Tucson is on Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson 4220 E. 22nd Street Tucson, AZ 85711.
The Saturday car seat checks are open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their children to the events to ensure that their car or booster seat can be inspected for a proper fit.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of death and injury to children ages 1-13 in the U.S. Properly-installed child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. However, even the best-intentioned parents and guardians can struggle to get the right fit for their child’s seat.
“Research tells us that as many as three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly,” said Pat Kroneberger, senior vice president of operations, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, in a recent news release. “We know that a child’s survival rate goes up dramatically when they’re in a properly installed car seat, so these events are an opportunity for us to give back to the community in an especially meaningful way.”
This is the fourth year that the Keys to Car Seat Safety events have helped to provide peace of mind to hundreds of Arizona families.
The free Saturday events are offered as a service to the community, and seats are checked on a first-come, first-served basis. At each event, attendees will receive firsthand instruction from certified child passenger safety technicians on how to maintain a correctly installed car seat and promote safe behavior while in the car.
“As children grow, their car seats need to be adjusted to ensure their safety,” said Zoraida Ettrick, coalition coordinator for Safe Kids Maricopa County. “Head restraints and harnesses in the car seat may need to be raised to fit their growing bodies, and over time, a car seat may be less tightly secured in the vehicle than when it was last installed. Larry H. Miller Dealerships’ Keys to Car Seat Safety events are a great time for parents and grandparents to double-check that they’re doing everything possible to protect their children when traveling in their vehicle.”
