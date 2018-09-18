Operation Homefront accepting nominations for 2019 Military Child of the Year

“Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year® Awards recognize the extraordinary young people in military families who serve alongside their parents and excel while facing the pressures and uncertainties associated with military life,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront, in a recent news release. “As we have seen for the past decade of awards ceremonies we have hosted, military kids are known for having a strong inner compass that guides them to lead, to volunteer, and to serve others and their communities. I encourage those in the military community and beyond to consider nominating a military child for this national level recognition of exceptional service.”