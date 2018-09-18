Pima County sends out ‘Register To Vote Mailer’

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Recorder’s Office along with the Arizona Secretary of State, sent the following mailer to Pima County residents that are not registered to vote, according to a recent news release.
The purpose of the mailing was to inform those individuals who have active Arizona State driver’s licenses, and that they could register to vote.
The goal of this mailer is to create awareness of online voter registration options. The mailing list database was provided and generated by the Arizona State Motor Vehicle Department.
According to Pima County they are finding that this database may have some outdated information.
For those who have received this card and the information on the card is not current or correct, Pima County is apologizing for sending it. If the addressee no longer lives at the address, simply destroy the mailing card.
Please contact the office with any questions or concerns regarding the mailer but know that voter information has not been affected by the data that was used to create the mailing list.
Check out the Pima County Recorder’s online here: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/default
