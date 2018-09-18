Silver Alert: Police looking for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, 72-year-old Manuel Cajero Hernandez may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Arizona license No. CGW6383.
Hernandez, who only speaks Spanish, is described as 5-foot-5, 176 pounds, with brown eyes and graying hair. He is missing the tips of some of his fingers on his right hand.
He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a blue baseball cap.
Hernandez was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, in the area of North 39th Avenue and West Thomas Road in Phoenix. He suffers from a medical condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.
