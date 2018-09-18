WATCH: Dog saved from gruesome death in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A dog was saved from a gruesome death in Yavapai County thanks to the quick action of a Volunteer in Protection.
The dog and its owner were at a gas station in Ash Fork, Arizona when the owner, a truck driver, started taking off with the dog attached to his bumper.
The 18-wheeler then began pulling out of the parking lot to get on the interstate.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the Volunteer in Protection, who was not named, saw what was going on and used his lights and sirens to stop the truck.
"A very grateful owner retrieved his pet and expressed deep appreciation for the VIP’s efforts," the YCSO said in a news release.
The dog was not injured and the truck driver is not facing any charges.
“The driver was simply distracted and headed towards the interstate forgetting to unleash his dog,” the YCSO said.
The YCSO said their Patrol VIPs assist deputies in various aspects of patrol duties, including transporting prisoners, assisting motorists, traffic control, crime scene security and property checks.
