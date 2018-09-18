Women Under the Sun - AZ hosting a charity golf tournament for NAMI of Southern-AZ

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Women Under the Sun - Arizona (WUTS-AZ), was formed in 2016 to enhance the community outreach and education goals of the University of Arizona Nutritional Science Department (UANSD), and they are looking for some help from the public.
They are hosting a golf tournament, at the OMNI Tucson National Resort, on Friday, Sept. 21 with proceeds benefiting the Southern Arizona Chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI is the foundation for hundreds of NAMI State Organizations, NAMI Affiliates and volunteer leaders who work in local communities to raise awareness and provide essential and free education, advocacy and support group programs.
There are several ways to help:
- Donate funds – Call today to process a donation
- Donate an item for our raffle – Call today to set-up a pick-up time
- Choose a sponsorship option for the tournament – Check the event page for options
- Sign up to participate & golf in the tournament – Check out the event page to register
- Gather 3 friends to sign up to participate & golf with you in the tournament
