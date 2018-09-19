Arizona a step closer to electing first woman to Senate seat

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 1992 was hailed as the “Year of the Woman” when four women were elected to the Senate: Dianne Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Carol Moseley Braun and Patty Murray. This surge of females in political office aided in creating a social climate that empowered women. Anita Hill’s historic testimony of sexual harassment at then-nominee Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings transpires during this same societal shift.
The parallels in 2018 are stark. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused by former high school classmate Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault. Meanwhile, a record number of women are running for office.
The Arizona Senate race resonates as a clear example of the reverberating echoes started decades ago in the “Year of the Woman”.
House Representatives Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Martha McSally (R-AZ) battle not only for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), but also for the historic title of first female senator in Arizona.
Martha McSally is no stranger to firsts—she was the first U.S. female fighter pilot to fly in combat.
RealClearPolitics’ most recent polls show Sinema ahead in the midterm race. Whatever the outcome, Arizona history will be made by electing its first female leadership to the Senate.
