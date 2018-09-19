Arizona a step closer to electing first woman to Senate seat

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 1992 was hailed as the “Year of the Woman” when four women were elected to the Senate: Dianne Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Carol Moseley Braun and Patty Murray. This surge of females in political office aided in creating a social climate that empowered women. Anita Hill’s historic testimony of sexual harassment at then-nominee Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings transpires during this same societal shift.