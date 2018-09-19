Bodies found in Nogales Wash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two bodies were found in the Nogales Wash over the last two days, according to authorities.
The first body was recovered Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Sept. 18. The second was found Wednesday by the Nogales Police Department.
The Nogales area received heavy rains Tuesday night and flooding was reported in several areas.
On Tuesday, the NPD received reports of a body in the Nogales Wash near East Baffert Drive. The NPD contacted the SCCSO and they continued the efforts to recover the body.
On Wednesday, the NPD received a call about a body in the Nogales Wash near Banks Bridge. Officers responded and located a man’s body.
According to police, there is no information about where the bodies came from or who they are.
The investigation is ongoing and the bodies were transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson.
