CCSO helps build playhouse for Make A Wish participant

The entire community came out to help move the playhouse into place in Skye’s yard, including the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the Pearce Fire Department, friends and family. Plus, professional photographer Patina Thompson was on site to capture the fun. Skye also was treated like a true Frozen princess before her playhouse arrived – complete with a hairstylist, nail technician and even an Elsa dress to match her new playhouse. “When she saw it, she could not stop pointing and jumping up and down, ready to get into it,” said Jennifer. “When she saw the inside, she was in heaven.”