Fire caused by roofing tar displaces family of four

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Roofing tar helped ignite a fire that displaced a family of four on the southeast side on Tuesday evening, according to officials with Rural/Metro Fire.
Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to the fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Old Nogales and Old Vail Connection.
Crews first on the scene reported smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home and discovered a fire on the roof and in the attic. According to Rural Metro the firefighters had the fire under control in 15 minutes.
The family of four was able to safely get out of the house.
No injures were reported according to Rural Metro, who reported the fire was accidental due to application of roofing tar that caused the roofing material to catch fire.
