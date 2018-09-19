First Alert Action Days: Monsoon storms bring below-average temperatures to southern AZ

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has designated Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 19 and 20, as a First Alert Action Days because of the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Storms will begin to develop down near the border in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties early in the morning on Wednesday and become more widespread just before noon.
Heavy downpours are possible with these storms and because of that, the National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern Arizona. The watch is in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Storms and cloud cover will keep daytime heating much lower than average meaning high temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s on Wednesday.
A second Action Day has also been issued for Thursday because of continuing rain chances, mainly south and east of Tucson.
The First Alert Weather Team issues a First Alert Action Day with the weather is likely to affect your day.
