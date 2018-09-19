Mother of murder victim Maribel Gonzales, speaks about the indictment

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The last four days have been an emotional roller coaster ride for Valerie Calonge. She is the mother of Maribel Gonzales. In 2014, Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s home. Her remains were found in a remote area in Avra Valley, two days after she disappeared.
Valerie Calonge sat down with Tucson News Now for a one on one interview at her home.
For the last four years, she has been thinking about who killed her daughter. Then came the news conference on Saturday morning, Sept. 15, when Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus announced that Christopher Mathew Clements had been indicted for the murder of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales.
Calonge watched and listened to every word of the news conference just like everyone else.
“It’s hard to deal with because you can’t believe it, you’re in shock for a while, you’re happy and then you’re sad,” said Calonge. This whole situation continues to hurt Calonge, add in the fact that Clements day in court will bring on another set of emotions.
Calonge told us, “I just want to see what he is going to plea? It’s going to be hard knowing that he took my daughter’s last breath and he is standing right there in front of me. That will be hard.”
She gets her strength and courage to talk with us, from the support of the community and through the words of a letter that Maribel wrote to her mom. The letter is in a frame and Calonge read some of it to us. Maribel says in the letter that she misses her mom and tells her that she loves her.
