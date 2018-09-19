MUSD student in top competition

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public recently announced that Adam Velazco, Tortolita Middle School 7th grade student, is one of the Top 300 competitors in the 8th annual Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students. Adam entered this prestigious competition as a 6th grade Ironwood Elementary student.
The Broadcom MASTERS, a program founded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21stCentury.
The Top 300 Broadcom Masters represent schools from 35 states. They were selected from a pool of 2,537 applicants. The competitors were evaluated by a panel of scientists, engineers and educators and judged on creativity and originality of their science fair project, their ability to engage in analysis of data and understanding of STEM principles as they relate to the real world.
In recognition of their achievements, the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will receive a prize package containing an award ribbon; semifinalist certificate of accomplishment; Broadcom MASTERS backpack; a Broadcom MASTERS decal; a specialized Invention Journal, courtesy of The Lemelson Foundation; a one-year subscription to Wolfram Mathematica software, courtesy of Wolfram Research; and a one-year family digital subscription to Science News magazine.
Thirty of the 300 Broadcom MASTERS will be selected as finalists by a nationally ranked panel of scientists, engineers and educators on September 18, after which they will travel to Washington, DC to compete in a four-day STEM competition for more than $100,000 in awards and prizes. The finalists will participate in team challenges aimed at demonstrating their mastery of 21st Century skills in each of the STEM areas, meet with government officials and showcase their projects for the public on October 20.
