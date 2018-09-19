Organizational changes at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Upon assuming office in 2017, Sheriff Napier temporarily suspended use of the Chief Deputy position and one Bureau Chief position in order to evaluate department needs and eliminate budget deficits.
With the Sheriff’s Department in a more fiscally responsible place than a couple of years ago, these positions are being restored in order to better serve Pima County.
Effective September 30, 2018, the following organizational changes will occur:
- Chief Byron Gwaltney will be promoted to Chief Deputy
- Captain Jesus Lopez will be promoted to Bureau Chief
- Lieutenant Gary Anderson will be promoted to Captain
The Sheriff’s Department anticipates completing promotional processes for Bureau Chief and Captain in November and anticipates promoting another Bureau Chief in January of 2019.
