PCSO: Casa Grande man shoots pregnant girlfriend in head

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Casa Grande man has been accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Javier Figueroa, 23, claims he accidentally shot his 30-year-old girlfriend.
The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital. Doctors were able to deliver the baby, who was born two months premature. The newborn is in stable condition while the victim is in a medically-induced coma.
“We are thankful to the doctors and EMTs who worked hard to save the baby’s life. Right now, the baby’s mother is not doing well. We ask that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers,” Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a new release.
Figueroa was charged with aggravated assault, but could face more charges as the investigation continues.
The PCSO Figueroa was not at the home when they arrived on the scene. They said he showed up 20 minutes later in the victim’s car and had blood on him.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.