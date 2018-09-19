Prop 407: Neighbors hope for support at their local parks in November

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It's not just a walk in the park anymore for Tina Hansleben.
"Fighting sometimes, sometimes there are people who appear to be intoxicated that are having altercations," said Hansleben.
Altercations at Francisco Elias Esquer Park, have kept neighbors away. She said, inviting others to spend the night.
Hansleben carries a bucket for clean-up on her nightly walks with her dog.
"The bigger parks tend to have more recreating going on, so I feel like there is more of a balance of different uses. Here, there is more of an imbalance, because in a way, the neighborhood has just stopped using the park," said Hansleben.
At a bigger park, Tucson News Now found those bigger crowds. Himmel Park was full of families Tuesday evening, enjoying new playgrounds and renovations.
"We actually moved into this neighborhood specifically for this park and other amenities in this neighborhood," said Josephine Wilson.
Wilson was just one parent enjoying the quarter-million dollar investment with her family. The improvements at the park were made possibly with the city's impact fees.
"The new equipment here, makes it look like a park that people really care about, a park that people want to come to," said Wilson.
A welcome sight, that brings a sense of safety. Something city leaders, like Ward 6 council member Steve Kozachik, continue to pitch, hoping for the support of voters in November for Proposition 407.
The proposal would take $225 million of existing bond money and put it into renovating just about every park in town.
Everything from greenways, walkability projects, new playgrounds and new parks as a whole are on the list.
"This could be just a dingy patch of dead grass, or it could be what you see here," said Kozachik. "Anyway we could do to activate spaces, bring communities out like this, is a good thing for the community."
It's an example Hansleben hopes to be strolling, soon.
"I feel like we need more resources to deal with it, because the parks can't do it on their own," said Hansleben.
The City of Tucson has an interactive map, with the improvements projects neighbors could see at the dozens of parks. You can click on each park in your neighborhood to see how much money would be spent on specific improvements or additions at each location.
