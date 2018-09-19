Public comment sought on proposed changes for Sun Tran Routes 10, 17

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Public input is sought on proposed changes to Sun Tran Routes 10 & 17. An open house event will be held for the public to meet Sun Tran staff and provide feedback.
Public Open House Event:
Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd. (Take Route 17 or 61)
- Route 10 – the proposed changes will continue most of the current Route 10 but will re-direct at W. Prince Rd. to Curtis Rd., currently following the routing traveled by Route 17.
- Route 17 – the proposed changes will continue most of the current Route 17 but will re-direct at N. Flowing Wells Rd. to the Tohono Transit Center, currently following the routing traveled by Route 10.
Representatives from Sun Tran will be available at the public open house events to provide information, to receive comments and feedback regarding the proposed changes to Routes 10 & 17, as well as answer questions and concerns the public may have on other transit-related topics.
For more information on Sun Tran’s proposed changes, visit www.suntran.com.
If members of the public cannot make a meeting and have a comment, they may call Sun Tran’s Customer Service at (520) 792-9222 or email suntraninfo@tucsonaz.gov. For requests for reasonable meeting accommodations call (520) 206-8881 at least five days prior to meeting.
Comments will be accepted through Oct. 2, 2018.
