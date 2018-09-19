Public comment sought on proposed changes for Sun Tran Routes 10, 17

Sun Tran bus (Source: Sun Tran) (Walton, Elizabeth)
September 18, 2018 at 9:27 PM MST - Updated September 18 at 9:27 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Public input is sought on proposed changes to Sun Tran Routes 10 & 17. An open house event will be held for the public to meet Sun Tran staff and provide feedback.

Public Open House Event:

Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd. (Take Route 17 or 61)

  • Route  10 – the proposed changes will continue most of the current Route 10 but  will re-direct at W. Prince Rd. to Curtis Rd., currently following the  routing traveled by Route 17.
  • Route  17 – the proposed changes will continue most of the current Route 17 but  will re-direct at N. Flowing Wells Rd. to the Tohono Transit Center,  currently following the routing traveled by Route 10.
Sun Tran routes 10, 17 (Source: Sun Tran)
Sun Tran routes 10, 17 (Source: Sun Tran)

Representatives from Sun Tran will be available at the public open house events to provide information, to receive comments and feedback regarding the proposed changes to Routes 10 & 17, as well as answer questions and concerns the public may have on other transit-related topics.

For more information on Sun Tran’s proposed changes, visit www.suntran.com.

If members of the public cannot make a meeting and have a comment, they may call Sun Tran’s Customer Service at (520) 792-9222 or email suntraninfo@tucsonaz.gov. For requests for reasonable meeting accommodations call (520) 206-8881 at least five days prior to meeting.

Comments will be accepted through Oct. 2, 2018.

