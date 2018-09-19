Rialto Theatre closing on $1 million fund-raising goal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Rialto Theatre Foundation started the “I Rock the Rialto” campaign in April 2017 with the goal of raising $1 million for the nearly 100-year-old theater.
Now the foundation is about $100,000 from that, which is why it is asking for your help to break the million.
“It’s going to feel absolutely amazing to hit that million-dollar mark. I can tell you, this is, it’s not been easy but it’s been a lot of fun to raise the money and it’s been wonderful to have people coming forward and showing how much they love The Rialto Theatre,” Julie Ragland, of the Rialto Theatre Foundation, said.
The money raised through the “I Rock the Rialto” campaign is going to new restrooms, work on the auditorium floor and restoration and consolidation of the Rialto’s bar.
The restroom construction is underway with construction crews working to make the bathroom floor and lobby even so the whole area is easily accessible for all people, especially those with disabilities.
Those renovations to the bathroom are set to be done by the end of October but the renovations on the floor of the auditorium and on the bar can’t be planned for until the foundation gets to their $1 million goal.
The Rialto Theatre Foundation is doing what it can to motivate patrons and donors to contribute whatever they can financially to help get them to the goal.
As an incentive, the person whose donation, no matter the amount, gets the foundation to $1 million will receive an annual arena membership worth $500.
If you’d like to donate to the “I Rock the Rialto” campaign click HERE.
Ragland says the donations go to the renovations but they also contribute to something more, and that’s a site that so many Tucsonans love.
“If you talk to people who’ve been in Tucson for any length of time, everybody loves the Rialto. Everybody comes to the Rialto. We’re here for everyone and we really do try to program for everybody,” Ragland said.
