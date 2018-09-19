Tucson man convicted on multiple charges after tying victim up in wash, assaulting her

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A local man has been convicted of Domestic Violence Sexual Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
Shaun Liberali was convicted by a jury last week of the charges, stemming from an Oct. 13, 2017 incident.
According to the PCAO, Liberali and the victim had an on-again, off-again relationship for the last three years and on Oct. 13, the two had been at her mother’s house, where Liberali was not supposed to be. The victim told him she didn’t want to keep going and he forced her to a nearby wash, where he tied her hands behind her, punched her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her.
Liberali will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2018.
