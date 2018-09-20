CBP officers, canines had a busy Tuesday stopping drug smuggling attempts at AZ ports of entry

The third smuggling attempt that was stopped was at the Port of San Luis. A 16-year-old male from San Luis, AZ was stopped after he attempted to enter from Mexico. Again it was the alert nose of a CBP canine that assisted officers, who searched the teen and found two packages of suspected fentanyl pills duct-taped to the teen’s thighs. The packages weighed a quarter of a pound and were worth an estimated $10,500 according to CBP officers.