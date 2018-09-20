CBP officers, canines had a busy Tuesday stopping drug smuggling attempts at AZ ports of entry

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tuesday, Sept. 18 turned out to be a busy day for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and their canines at both the Port of Nogales and the Port of San Luis. According to several recent news releases more than 78 pounds of drugs were seized, worth an estimated $669,500.
Port of Nogales CBP officers stopped two drug smuggling attempts - the first was a 49-year-old Arizona man at the Dennis DeConcini Pedestrian crossing, he was stopped after a CBP canine alerted to him. Officers searched the man and found two packages that were taped to his inner thighs. According to CBP the package of fentanyl weighed a little over a pound and was worth an estimated $15,000.
A second person was stopped at the Mariposa Crossing. A 36-year-old man from Mexico had his Chevrolet sedan pulled for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle. A search of his car turned up three packages of cocaine, five packages of heroin and more than 30 packages of methamphetamine. According to CBP, the packages weighed 77 pounds and were worth an estimated $644,000.
The third smuggling attempt that was stopped was at the Port of San Luis. A 16-year-old male from San Luis, AZ was stopped after he attempted to enter from Mexico. Again it was the alert nose of a CBP canine that assisted officers, who searched the teen and found two packages of suspected fentanyl pills duct-taped to the teen’s thighs. The packages weighed a quarter of a pound and were worth an estimated $10,500 according to CBP officers.
All drug packages and the one vehicle were seized, according to a CBP news release, while the three subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.