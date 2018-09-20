Drier weather returns!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - After record-breaking rainfall Wednesday, things are going to be drying out and warming up for the first weekend of fall!
THURSDAY: 20 percent chance of rain with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: 20 percent chance of showers under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the lower 90s under mainly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.
