Father of former Wildcat Richard Jefferson Jr. killed in shooting

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The father of former Arizona Wildcat and NBA player, Richard Jefferson Jr., was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton on Wednesday evening according to TMZ.
Police say 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was in front of a liquor store near a residential area when a vehicle rolled up and someone inside opened fire.
Jefferson was transported to the hospital where he later died.
His son, Jefferson Jr., played 17 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.
