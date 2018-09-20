Fight for ‘pristine’ desert property between Oro Valley and neighbors

"Once a property goes through this process, it is generally brought to auction where developers and others may place a bid. A future private developer would then need to apply for additional Town of Oro Valley development review," the FAQ page said. "The State Land Department routinely works with local jurisdictions to negotiate zoning that will maximize its revenue potential. If satisfactory zoning is achieved, State Land will typically market the property directly to developers or other parties so it can be sold 'to the highest and best bidder at a public auction.'"