Local skydiving team headed to World Championships

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Skydive Arizona is one of the premier spots for professional skydivers, attracting the best of the best.
But one special group of stuny skydivers, dubbed "Arizona Airspeed," are the American champions in 4 Way Formation Skydiving. They train at Skydive Arizona, and will soon leave for Australia to represent the United States.
“Everytime I compete, I’m reminded of why I do all of this work,” Mikhail Markine, one of five members of the team said. “This is my life, this is the center of my universe, everything I do is meant for the team.”
That team is a group of five men, four jumpers and one photographer, who after winning the National Skydiving Championships, are headed to Australia to take on the world’s best. The skydivers jump from more than two miles high, forming patterns in the sky for 30 seconds while being judged from the ground.
“When we go to national competitions we represent Arizona,” said team captain Niklas Hemlin. “When we move on to the world meet, we’re going to be representing a whole country.”
That country is America, their adopted home.
Hemlin was born in Sweden, while Markine is originally from Moscow. He left behind a lucrative job with Google to make skydiving his life.
“It is a very special feeling wearing the American flag on your shoulder,” said Markine.
“The reason we are here in the U.S is for the love of our sport,” said Hemlin. “We’re living our American dream.”
Three of the five team members are from overseas, but all of them call southern Arizona and its clear, sunny skies home.
“Arizona is the place to be if you want to skydive, that’s for sure.”
“We can jump every single day if we want,” said Markine. “It can be hot it can be cold, but we’re skydiving here.”
The team trains 300 days a year, logging thousands of jumps.
For more information on the Arizona Airspeed, click here. (https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaAirspeed/)
For more information on Skydive Arizona, click here. (https://www.skydiveaz.com/)
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.