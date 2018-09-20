Man accused of killing Tucson girls gets into fight in jail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The man accused of kidnapping an killing two Tucson girls got into a fight in jail in Phoenix, authorities said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Clements and two other inmate got into the fight Tuesday, Sept. 18, just days after Clements was indicted in the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales.
Neither Clements nor the other inmates were seriously injured, authorities said.
Clements is in the Maricopa County Jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Pima County to face 22 felony charges, including first-degree murder.
He was indicted Friday, Sept. 14.
