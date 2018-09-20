Nine dead in head-on collision south of Florence

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nine people died in a crash on State Route 79 south of Florence on Wednesday, Sept. 19.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a southbound Buick crossed the center line and struck a northbound Chevy Suburban that had nine occupants. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near milepost 122.
Seven of the people in the Suburban died. The two others were taken to hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the Buick died in the collision.
The highway remained closed until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.
Seven of the passengers in the Suburban were undocumented immigrants.
Authorities are working to notify the next of kin of all of the victims.
