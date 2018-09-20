OVERTIME: Week 6 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s a great week to be a high school football fan.
Week 6 features 11 games in the Tucson area, including several high-profile matchups.
None are bigger than the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- Tucson High at Salpointe Catholic.
The 5-0 Badgers are one of the biggest surprises of the young season while the 4-0 Lancers are a perennial power.
Friday, Sept. 21
Prescott High at Canyon Del Oro
Heritage Academy-Laveen at Benson
Morenci at Bisbee
Buena at Apollo
Coolidge at Catalina
Pueblo at Catalina Foothills
Mountain View at Cienega
Ironwood Ridge at Desert View
Douglas at Silver City, N.M.
Empire at Nogales
Rincon/University at Palo Verde
Benjamin Franklin at Sabino
San Tan Foothills at Sahuarita
Sunnyside at Sahuaro
Tucson at Salpointe Catholic
Santa Rita at San Manuel
Tanque Verde at Arizona College Prep
Pima at Tombstone
Walden Grove at Glendale High
Arizona Lutheran at Willcox
