OVERTIME: Week 6 high school football schedule

OVERTIME: Week 6 high school football schedule
By Tucson News Now | September 20, 2018 at 4:18 PM MST - Updated September 20 at 4:18 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s a great week to be a high school football fan.

Week 6 features 11 games in the Tucson area, including several high-profile matchups.

None are bigger than the KOLD Overtime Game of the Week -- Tucson High at Salpointe Catholic.

The 5-0 Badgers are one of the biggest surprises of the young season while the 4-0 Lancers are a perennial power.

Week 5 results can be found HERE while the week-by-week schedules can be found HERE.

During the game Friday, you can get live scoring updates HERE.

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 21

Prescott High at Canyon Del Oro

Heritage Academy-Laveen at Benson

Morenci at Bisbee

Buena at Apollo

Coolidge at Catalina

Pueblo at Catalina Foothills

Mountain View at Cienega

Ironwood Ridge at Desert View

Douglas at Silver City, N.M.

Empire at Nogales

Rincon/University at Palo Verde

Benjamin Franklin at Sabino

San Tan Foothills at Sahuarita

Sunnyside at Sahuaro

Tucson at Salpointe Catholic

Santa Rita at San Manuel

Tanque Verde at Arizona College Prep

Pima at Tombstone

Walden Grove at Glendale High

Arizona Lutheran at Willcox

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.