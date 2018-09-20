The Pac is back

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Volleyball opens Pac-12 Conference play with one match at home and one match on the road.
It will be a Red Out at McKale Center tonight when the Wildcats take on Arizona State on Thursday (7 p.m.).
UA (11-1) will then head to Palo Alto, California, to face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday (12 p.m.), the Cats' first ranked opponent of the season.
Both matches will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.
Arizona's 11-1 start marks its best 12-match start since 2014.
This marks the eighth time in school history that the Wildcats have won at least 11 of their first 12 matches: 1997 (11-1), 1998 (11-1), 2000 (11-1), 2005 (11-1), 2008 (11-1), 2009 (12-0) and 2014 (11-1).
Last weekend, head coach Dave Rubio became the second coach in Pac-10/12 history to surpass 500 career wins as a league coach. He's now at 501 for his career entering this week.
Senior outside hitter Kendra Dahlke is having a nearly unprecedented start to 2018. Dahlke leads the Pac-12 and is third in the nation, averaging 5.40 kills/set.
She has had at least 15 kills in every match that she has played in this season (11-of-12), the longest 15-plus-kill streak in school history.
Arizona's offense ranks first in the Pac-12 in kills (14.98/set), third in assists (13.47/set) and fifth in hitting percentage (.260) after finishing 11th (12.50 kills/set), 11th (11.56 assists/set) and 12th(.204 hitting percentage), respectively, in the league in 2017.
Arizona is 49-43 all-time vs. Arizona State (9-3) and swept the Sun Devils last season. The Wildcats have won the last 10 meetings in McKale.
