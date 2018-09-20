Register your security camera with Tucson Police and help solve crime

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - When crime happens in Tucson and the Tucson Police Department is looking for information, investigators talk to people in and around where the crime happened.
Now, Tucson Police have another way citizens of Tucson can help them solve crime - by registering their surveillance cameras.
Camera owners are being encouraged to register through the website Crime Reports.
This will allow Tucson Police to access your footage on a voluntary basis. If a crime was to happen in the area around your home or office, TPD officers might reach out to you to see if they can review the video to help them solve the crime.
Pauline Romero, a Tucson local of over 30 years, tells Tucson News Now that she thinks the idea of giving law enforcement access to a surveillance camera system could be very beneficial to everyone involved.
"If it's going to help the situation and find out, you know, who might've committed a crime then if I were that person I'd say, 'Of course.' I'd be more than happy to help out," Romero says.
Tucson Police Department is one of over fifty different law enforcement agencies across the U.S. that allows the opportunity for locals to register their surveillance cameras through Crime Reports.
If you want to register your surveillance cameras with Tucson Police you can do so here: https://analytics-api.commandcentral.com/camera_registration#/agencies.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.