Special Education Teacher position available at Cochise County Jail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office is looking to fill a special education teacher position.
This post is at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, teaching special education inmates.
Applicants must possess an AZ K-12 Special Education Teaching Certificate to be considered for employment.
Hours of employment will depend on the services needed. This is not a full-time position with the County and does not include benefits. The successful applicant will be contracted through the County’s procurement department and paid an hourly rate of $45.
Services provided by this position will include writing and revising Individualized Education Programs.
Anyone interested should send a letter of interest and resume to Jacqui Clay, School Superintendent, at 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or fax (520) 432-7136.
Applicants can also email Chief Deputy Rose Martinez at rmartinez@cochise.az.gov
