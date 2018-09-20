UPDATE: Crash on Saturday at 22nd, south Alvernon Way now fatal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sad news to update, the crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9:15 a.m. is now fatal, according to the Tucson Police Department.
TPD learned on Monday, Sept. 17 that a passenger in one of the vehicles, 105-year-old Emmeal Martin had died from his injuries.
The incident began Saturday morning, when officers responded to the crash scene at East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way.
According to witnesses, a Kia Sportage SUV had been traveling east on 22nd Street, passing through the intersection, when a Toyota Prius was attempting a left turn south on Alvernon from westbound 22nd St. Witnesses stated the Kia ran a red light when the Prius proceeded on a green arrow and the passenger side of the Prius was struck by the front-end of the Kia. After the initial collision, the Kia continued into northbound traffic, which was stopped for a red light and struck two more vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The Tucson Fire Department responded and transported the driver of the Kia and the driver and passenger of the Prius to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries at the time. Officers determined that none of the drivers were impaired.
The investigation is ongoing and no citations or arrests have been made at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.