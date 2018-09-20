UPDATE: Crash on Saturday at 22nd, south Alvernon Way now fatal

According to witnesses, a Kia Sportage SUV had been traveling east on 22nd Street, passing through the intersection, when a Toyota Prius was attempting a left turn south on Alvernon from westbound 22nd St. Witnesses stated the Kia ran a red light when the Prius proceeded on a green arrow and the passenger side of the Prius was struck by the front-end of the Kia. After the initial collision, the Kia continued into northbound traffic, which was stopped for a red light and struck two more vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Chevrolet pickup truck.