Baker leads Cleveland Browns to victory over New York Jets, 21-17

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are your Super Bowl champ--
Not quite, but they did get their first win in over two seasons Thursday night against the New York Jets.
Final score 21-17
The Brownies got off to a slow start but the turnaround started when when Baker Mayfield entered the game with 1:41 left in the 1st half.
The no. 1 overall draft pick sprinted into the huddle late in the first half after starter Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
The team and crowd were immediately energized as Mayfield marched the Browns down the field to set up a field goal, bringing the game to 14-3.
Jets running back Isaiah Crowell rushed for two touchdowns, and showed poor sportsmanship with this classless end zone celebration:
A fumble recovery from ball hawk Denzel Ward led to a another field goal from Joseph making it a one possession game.
A strong hands play by Jarvis Landry led to a 1-yard touchdown run from birthday boy Carlos Hyde.
Baker put on a show yet again with some trickery to tie the game up at 14.
The big momentum swing came late in the fourth when Browns fans everywhere held there breath.
Baker Mayfield finished the night 17/23 for 201 yards.
The offense was a well oiled machine with the former Heisman winner calling the shots.
Relive the final moments with Tony Z and the Tailgate 19 crew right after the game on Cleveland 19′s 5th Quarter postgame show.
