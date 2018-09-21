Block Party!

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona swept rival Arizona State in its Pac-12 Volleyball opener on Thursday night in McKale (25-18, 25-21, 25-21), in front of 2,685 fans, the most in McKale since Nov. 27, 2015.
ASU (9-4, 0-1 Pac-12) has not won a conference match since 2016. Arizona’s win over Arizona State marked its fourth straight in the series and the 11th consecutive win over the Sun Devils in McKale Center. Arizona now owns a 50-43 all-time series record over its rival from the north.
Arizona (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12) dominated Arizona State at the net, oublocking the Sun Devils 12-3 in the match. Devyn Cross had a season-high eight blocks in the contest to lead the team. Arizona, which ranked second in the Pac-12 opponent hitting percentage entering the match (.144), lowered that number on Thursday; ASU hit .144 in the match, the ninth opponent that UA has held under .200 hitting in Arizona’s last 11 matches.
Senior outside hitter Kendra Dahlke led the Wildcats with 14 kills in the match. The Pac-12's leader in kills saw her 15-plus-kill streak come to an end, but added to her Pac-12 lead in double-doubles. Dahlke had 14 kills and 11 digs and now has double-doubles in six straight matches and nine total on the year.
A pair of sophomores, Shardonee Hayes and Katie Smoot, set career highs in kills in the match. Both Hayes and Smoot had nine kills on 14 error-free swins (.643). Smoot added a career-high-tying five blocks while Hayes had three in the match.
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.