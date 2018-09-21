Defense is Pima’s calling card

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Jim Monaco said before the 2018 junior college football season started that he was going to have a solid defense the season.
The Aztecs (1-1) have been as advertised through their first two games, allowing 34 points, the second lowest total in the Western States Football League.
Pima heads north to take on Phoenix College Saturday for a 7 p.m. conference game.
The Bears (1-3) opened the season with losses to Mesa, Scottsdale and Glendale before demolishing Arizona Christian last weekend.
Pima’s defense has been led freshman linebacker Latrevian Thomas who has 36 tackles.
Brandon Maddox is second with 22.
Supilani Mailei and Amar Sow have four and half and four sacks respectively.
