Drivers, officials celebrate completion of 1st segment in Tangerine Road Project

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For many people who commute along Tangerine Road it seems like it has taken quite some time but at long last the first segment of the Tangerine Road improvement project is officially done.
The town of Marana along with the RTA, the town of Oro Valley, Pima County and the Tangerine Road construction team are celebrating completion of the first segment of the project with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.
Construction on the project started in July of 2016 but planning for it started many years before that. The reasoning behind the years-long project was to help with safety, access, and circulation along Tangerine Road.
For more information about the Tangerine Road Project, click HERE.
The project makes Tangerine Road a four-lane corridor and also helps with drainage for potential flooding during monsoon.
Even with the improvements from the project, some area residents and people who commute on Tangerine Road say they felt like the project took ages and that it definitely affected their commute.
For Dorothy Knepper, living near the construction on Tangerine Road was a bit tough. She says she changed the grocery store she would usually go to because the traffic along Tangerine added so much extra time to her drive. Now that construction on the first segment of the project is complete though, she says she’s happy.
“It just took them so long to do it," Knepper said. "But I love it now that they’ve got it done.”
The Tangerine Road Project is funded by a voter-approved RTA program that has $2.1 billion set aside for the construction along the I-10 corridor. $65 million of that $2.1 billion went to the first segment of the project.
Austin Atteberry, the project manager, said he anticipates design for the second segment of the project will start in 2023 and construction on it will start in 2025.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.