Flea, tick products can cause seizures in pets, FDA warns

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Flea treatments for dogs and cats can lead to neurological issues, including muscle tremors and seizures, the Food and Drug Administration warned.
The FDA said pet owners and veterinarians need to take caution when using products in the isoxazoline class.
FDA approved brands include Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard, and Simparica. As federal drug sources continue to track adverse drug case reports, please be cautious of ingredients and labels.
These pills or chews within the isoxazoline class are proven to be safe for usage. However, the FDA still advises pet owners to discuss medical histories and treatment options with their veterinarian. If your pet experiences any adverse crisis, you can report products to the manufacturers through the following contacts:
- Merck Animal Health (Bravecto): 800-224-5318
- Elanco Animal Health (Credelio): 888-545-5973
- Merial (Nexgard): 888-637-4251
- Zoetis (Simparica): 888-963-8471
