Maribel’s brother and father talk about the indictment

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - They hurt, they feel pain and they’re angry. Just some of the emotions of the Gonzales family right now.
Tucson News Now sat down with them exclusively to talk about what they’re going through at this point, just five days after the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements.
Abrian Gonzales, Maribel’s father, took the news pretty hard. He says, it was tough for him to handle and he just wanted to be alone.
He hasn’t read anything on social media and learned about the indictment the morning before the news conference.
To look at Abrian one can still see the pain on his face. He told us he finds himself breaking down often and sometimes at work. He’s strong because of his faith. That faith led him to believe that law enforcement would find the person who killed his daughter.
Remigio Melendrez, Maribel’s brother, has been pretty silent since his sister went missing four years ago.
For the first time he spoke on camera about Maribel. He was very emotional.
Melendrez says, the loss is very hard and she was one of the closest people to him. He remains strong, but is angry that someone like that was around his sister. He has also stayed away as much as he can from social media, knowing that something about his sister could pop-up.
