Quiet weather expected through the weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Expect sunshine and seasonable temperatures in southern Arizona!
TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-90s under mainly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 20 percent chance of a shower.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
