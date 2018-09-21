Quiet weather expected through the weekend

By Stephanie Waldref | September 21, 2018 at 7:10 AM MST - Updated September 21 at 7:10 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Expect sunshine and seasonable temperatures in southern Arizona!

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-90s under mainly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 20 percent chance of a shower.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

