Tucson community working to help man with disabilities

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man with disabilities and his family are holding a fundraiser this weekend in Tucson to help him live a better life.
28 year-old Chris Welsh lives with several mental and physical handicaps, including cerebral palsy, autism, and significant hearing loss. Despite living with these challenges, he works four days a week through the Beacon Foundation making rivets for airplanes.
Unfortunately he only takes home around $100 a month, and needs hearing aids that cost a round $4,000. Insurance will not cover it because he is over the age of 21.
The family is holding a fundraiser for Chris Sunday, September 23, at Al J’s Tavern with hope that they can raise enough money for hearing aids.
"When I first heard he was losing his hearing on top of everything else, I cried," says Tracey Langford, his mother. "For him to hear and be able to just interact with everything would be such a blessing because he has so many other things to overcome now.
His sister says the hearing aids are a big step toward Chris having a better life.
"I think he won't be so frustrated," says his sister Hallie Huggins. "Sometimes he gets frustrated, and I think (the hearing aids) will really help him all around. He'll understand instructions better at work, and simply be able to take care of himself a little more."
For more information about the event, visit: (https://www.facebook.com/events/173735623467252/).
