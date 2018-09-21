Tucson man uses recycled materials to create a beautiful garden

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A local artist has transformed his roommates backyard in an incredible work of art.
And all out of recycled or thrown away materials.
“Here I’ve incorporated a couple of fountains and stuff so I have that water sound,” said Robert Keith “Bob” De Armond, a ceramic artist and designer originally from California, as he tours his backyard. The area is filled with plants and art pieces that would be in a landfill if it wasn’t for De Armond.
“I just love all of the green back here, having something cold to drink, and just unwinding from the day,” said De Armond, who still works on tile pieces in Tucson. Recycling and re-using old pieces of ceramic and tile led him to think even bigger for the backyard. “The planet is becoming a waste dump all over the place so if we can reuse things instead of buying new things, that’s the way to go.”
The backyard space was once nothing more than a few chickens. However, that was more than ten years ago, when the project began.
“It is far from over,” says De Armond. “I plan on putting in a koi fish pond near the back. There is still plenty of blank canvas.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.