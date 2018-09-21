UA police warning about indecent exposure suspect

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating four separate reports of indecent exposure on the university's campus.
According to UAPD the first incidents were reported on Wednesday, Sept. 19, when officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself from a vehicle near Centennial Hall (1020 East University) at 4:51 p.m. and then again at First Street and Mountain Avenue around 5:29 p.m.
During the investigation, UAPD learned of two other unreported incidents, one on Sept. 1 at 10:15 a.m. near East Stadium (540 North Vine) and the other on Sept. 13 at 6:15 p.m. near Sixth Street and Highland.
All reports describe a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, driving a white or silver four-door sedan, he asks women for directions and then exposes his penis to them, according to UAPD. There were no threats of violence.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 911 or the UAPD Tips Line at 621-8477 (TIPS), or 88-CRIME.
UAPD is offering the following safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- When you are able CALL POLICE IMMEDIATELY
- Be the best witness you can be. Make mental notes of race, age, sex, height, weight, hair and eye color, build, clothing and vehicles. Note anything unusual about the suspect, such as scars, tattoos, strange mannerisms or speech patterns.
- Sign up for the University of Arizona LiveSafe app.
