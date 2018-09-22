AZ Game & Fish suspends search for bear that attacked a hiker

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department suspended its search on Thursday, Sept. 20 for a black bear that attacked a 30-year-old Camp Verde man Sunday in the Camp Washington area west of Harshaw Road.
Efforts to locate the bear, brown in color with blonde streaks, included placing four trail cameras as well as a bucket snare and culvert trap in the area, predator calling, and baiting the attack site.
The victim was treated at Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales and released Sunday, according to AZGFD. The man said the bear charged from six feet. The bear weighed 200 pounds or less, and was approximately two-years-old, AZGFD officials estimate.
“Despite our inability to locate this relatively small bear, it is still a threat to public safety. Washington Camp area residents should remain vigilant,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of the AZGFD in Tucson. “Anyone who sees the bear should call us immediately at 623-236-7201, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Homeowners there should still secure their garbage indoors, or in an enclosed covered area, until the day of pickup. If approached by a bear, Game and Fish advises to stand upright and face the animal, wave arms, yell and thrown objects. If the bear does not break off its approach, back away slowly but continue to face it.
