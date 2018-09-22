BEAR DOWN: Cats lead Beavers 14-7 at halftime

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In a surprisingly low-scoring game Arizona leads Oregon State 14-7 at halftime of the Pac-12 Conference opener today in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Wildcats have put 347 yards in the first half.
JJ Taylor has run for 131 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.
Khalil Tate has thrown a touchdown pass to Shun Brown.
UA missed two field goals in the first half and had another touchdown taken off the board due to a penalty.
