BEAR DOWN: Cats lead Beavers 14-7 at halftime

JJ Taylor has 131 yards rushing and touchdown

BEAR DOWN: Cats lead Beavers 14-7 at halftime
(Kelly, David)
By David Kelly | September 22, 2018 at 2:42 PM MST - Updated September 22 at 2:42 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In a surprisingly low-scoring game Arizona leads Oregon State 14-7 at halftime of the Pac-12 Conference opener today in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Wildcats have put 347 yards in the first half.

JJ Taylor has run for 131 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

Khalil Tate has thrown a touchdown pass to Shun Brown.

UA missed two field goals in the first half and had another touchdown taken off the board due to a penalty.

Our David Kelly will have complete highlights, analyzing and hopefully some reaction too coming up for you tonight on KOLD News 13 at 5:30 and 10 and on FOX 11 News at 9.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.