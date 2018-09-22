Family-Friendly Toddler Time Tours at Colossal Cave Mountain Park

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Colossal Cave Mountain Park, located 25-miles southeast of Tucson in Vail, Ariz. announces family-friendly tours that are designed specifically for children.
“We are thrilled to announce our new Toddler Time tours,” said Sam Lefevre of Colossal Cave Mountain Park. “These tours provide a fun, family-focused, and educational experience that is designed to entertain the minds of young children and get them engaged and excited to learn about different cave formations and geographical features.”
Colossal Cave Mountain Park is offering the Toddler Time Tours for children and an accompanying adult on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The tours are 30-minutes long and are designed specifically to teach children about the cave. The cave formations and sights along the tour are described and taught to children by trained tour guides in a kid-friendly vocabulary to provide an educational experience for the entire family.
In additional to Toddler Time Tours, Classic Cave tours, Daytime Ladder tours, Nighttime Ladder tours, and Wild Cave tours are available to guests. All guided tours include hours of adventure, detailed historical information on the caves and cave formations, and safety gear when needed.
For more information on the Toddler Time Tours, additional tours, and to book online, please visit colossalcave.com. Colossal Cave Mountain Park is located at 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail, Arizona.
