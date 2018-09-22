Family-Friendly Toddler Time Tours at Colossal Cave Mountain Park

Colossal Cave Mountain Park is offering the Toddler Time Tours for children and an accompanying adult on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The tours are 30-minutes long and are designed specifically to teach children about the cave. The cave formations and sights along the tour are described and taught to children by trained tour guides in a kid-friendly vocabulary to provide an educational experience for the entire family.