MISSING 66-year-old Alice Moser

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Police Department has issued a Missing Vulernable Adult alert for 66-year-old Alice Moser.
Moser was last seen at 10p.m. Friday night before she walked away from her assisted living home in the 8000 block of E. Broadway.
Moser is described as being 5-foot-9 and to having shoulder length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses.
She has serious medical issues and needs medication that she does not have on her.
If you have any information please call 911 or the Tucson Police Department.
