OVERTIME: No Bijan, No Mario, No problem for Lancers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Salpointe Catholic handed Tucson their first loss of the season Friday night, 27-3 win in front of more than 5,000 fans at Doherty Stadium.
The Lancers (5-0) despite playing without offensive stars Mario Padilla and Bijan Robinson still had too much for the Badgers (5-1).
Padilla missed his second straight game due to injury.
Robinson played the first series for Salpointe Catholic on an ankle he injured in Week 5.
He had an ice bag on that ankle though by the mid-point of the first quarter and did not play the remainder of the game.
The absence of Padilla and Robinson allowed for junior Dae han Chang to have a coming out party.
Chang ran for a pair of first half touchdowns as the Lancers built a 20-0 lead at the break. He finished with three scores on the night on 18 carries and 90 yards.
Tucson ended a 22-game losing streak to the Lancers at Doherty Stadium in 2016 and entered the game averaging 40 points a contest this season but the Badgers offense could never get untracked.
Salpointe Catholic will host Sahuaro (5-1) in their Conference 4A Kino Section opener next Friday night.
Although the Badgers have lost just once this season, they are ranked 23rd out of the 37 teams in Conference 6A (according to MaxPreps).
Tucson (2-0 in Section play) is the lone Southern Arizona team in 6A and their remaining four games are against teams from the Valley.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.